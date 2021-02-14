The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lessened by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

