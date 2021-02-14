The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.40-3.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60.

CC stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.27.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

