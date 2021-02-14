The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of The Boston Beer worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $932.73.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,167.13 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $986.39 and a 200-day moving average of $929.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

