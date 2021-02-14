The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

