The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $51.00

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after buying an additional 508,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The AZEK by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.