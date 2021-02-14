Thales’ (THLLY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on THLLY. Barclays initiated coverage on Thales in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Thales has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82.

