TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Up 185.7% in January

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TGSGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Danske raised shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $14.52 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

