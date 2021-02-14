TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of TGTX opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

