Tezos (XTZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos token can now be bought for $4.96 or 0.00010138 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 759,942,092 tokens. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

