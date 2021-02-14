Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. CX Institutional grew its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Yum! Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $1,768,520. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $105.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

