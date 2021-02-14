Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,936 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 314,429 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average is $119.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

