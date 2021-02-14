Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 890,532 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,591,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $59,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,034,000 after purchasing an additional 491,282 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

