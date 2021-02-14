Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 241,672 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 252,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $4,091,150. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $139.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

