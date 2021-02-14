Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,676 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.45 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.