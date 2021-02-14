Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Shares of CMI opened at $243.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

