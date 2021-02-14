Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lowered by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,933 shares of company stock valued at $111,362,433. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $816.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $804.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

