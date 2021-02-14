Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TRUMY opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terumo has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

