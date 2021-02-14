Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

