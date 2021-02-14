Ternium (NYSE:TX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.28. 886,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 455,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

