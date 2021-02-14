Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.95-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.

NYSE TEX opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.31.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.