Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.59

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.59 and last traded at $142.91, with a volume of 48748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

