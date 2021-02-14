Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s fourth-quarter 2020 top-line growth took a hit from lower consulting revenues, primarily due to coronavirus-related impacts, especially on activities that are conducted on-site. However, gross margin expanded on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by a higher mix of recurring revenues. Markedly, Teradata by and large completed its transition to a subscription-based business model, which is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata’s efforts to expand features of Vantage are expected to drive the top line. Further, it generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the coronavirus crisis. This provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Moreover, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. Teradata has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,771 shares of company stock worth $2,758,905 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

