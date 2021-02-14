Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $67,599.00 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
