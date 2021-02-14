Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $67,599.00 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.