TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TU. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
NYSE:TU opened at $20.96 on Friday. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TELUS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 704,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TELUS by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 778,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 304,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TELUS by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,902 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.