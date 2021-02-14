TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TU. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:TU opened at $20.96 on Friday. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TELUS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 704,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TELUS by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 778,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 304,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TELUS by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,902 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

