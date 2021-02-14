TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.05.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

T stock opened at C$26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.74. TELUS Co. has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$27.54.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.