Telstra Co. Limited (TLS.AX) (ASX:TLS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

Telstra Co. Limited (TLS.AX) (ASX:TLS) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.13.
Telstra Co. Limited (TLS.AX) Company Profile
