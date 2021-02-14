Telstra Co. Limited (TLS.AX) (ASX:TLS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

Telstra Co. Limited (TLS.AX) (ASX:TLS) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.13.

Telstra Co. Limited (TLS.AX) Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

