Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $871,470.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $293.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $299.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

