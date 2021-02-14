Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TTNDY opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $83.17.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

