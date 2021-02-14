TD Securities Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $34.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.81.

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

