TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Short Interest Up 141.7% in January

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the January 14th total of 299,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TC PipeLines by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TC PipeLines by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

Shares of TC PipeLines stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 517,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. TC PipeLines has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.96.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.