Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,603. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.49.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.