Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.
Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.