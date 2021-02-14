Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

