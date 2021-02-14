Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TLC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Taiwan Liposome stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Taiwan Liposome has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $209.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

