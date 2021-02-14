Syquant Capital Sas Purchases Shares of 36,123 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,123 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Ormat Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

