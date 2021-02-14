Syquant Capital Sas Invests $609,000 in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,851 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after buying an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $10,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after buying an additional 109,081 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $133.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

