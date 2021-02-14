Swiss National Bank Sells 91,257 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,699,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,257 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,093,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

BABA stock opened at $267.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average is $268.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

