Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $533,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after acquiring an additional 146,686 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.79. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

