Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $337,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

