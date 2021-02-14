Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of STRO opened at $24.13 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $931.51 million, a P/E ratio of -268.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $53,531.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,179 shares of company stock worth $155,760 in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

