Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $35.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HP. Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rowe raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.05.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 330,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.