Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, an increase of 157.8% from the January 14th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUUIF shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $10.31 on Friday. Superior Plus has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

