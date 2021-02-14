SuperCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $125,642.49 and $4.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,095,040 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.