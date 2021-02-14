Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $2,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,092.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,317,591 shares of company stock worth $89,963,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

