Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.82.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of RUN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,872. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,092.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,317,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,963,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $18,850,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 371,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

