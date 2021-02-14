Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB increased their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.85.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock opened at C$62.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.70. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$35.43 and a 12 month high of C$66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

