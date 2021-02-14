Summitry LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summitry LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,784,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,604,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after buying an additional 1,340,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

T opened at $28.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

