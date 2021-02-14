Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 691,988 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,764,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $415,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,409,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,966,000 after buying an additional 395,243 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,593,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after buying an additional 2,004,689 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

