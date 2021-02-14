Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 222,590 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,590 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $535,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

NYSE IBM opened at $120.80 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

