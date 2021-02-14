Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.54 Billion Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,310,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,094,328 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Facebook worth $2,543,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $795,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 206.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.6% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $270.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,492,580 shares of company stock valued at $404,856,470. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

