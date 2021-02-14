Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 426,789 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,102,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 54,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

MA opened at $341.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

